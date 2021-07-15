Ejura Committee: So many questions unanswered - Bonaa

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Security Analyst Adam Bonaa says he has doubts in the work done so far by the three-member committee probing the killings in Ejura.



The Justice George Kingsley Koomson-led committee was mandated by Interior minister Ambrose Dery to conduct an inquiry into the riot and present a detailed report with recommendations for actions.



On Wednesday, July 14, the committee wrapped up its hearings ahead of the presentation of its report.



Commenting on the sittings, Mr Bonaa said the committee lacked focus and was not organized in its hearings.



He told Starr News several questions remained unanswered



“From my own assessment, my own opinion, I don’t know how they will be able to establish who killed these two young men. A lot of questions for me if you ask me have not been answered.



“But let’s give them that benefit of the doubt. Maybe they have done some behind the scene checks to ensure that they know who might have fired that lethal bullet that killed the people.”











