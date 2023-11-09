Ejisu gave Bawumia highest votes in Ashanti region – Group

Politics of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A group sympathetic to the governing party, calling itself the Patriotic Youth of Ashanti, has discredited some media publications projecting Effiduase Asokore Constituency as a leading constituency in the Ashanti region that gave the National Patriotic Party flag bearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the highest votes in the party’s November 4, 2023 presidential primary.



According to the group, per the party’s nominal ranking released by the Ashanti regional communication directorate, the Ejisu Constituency with 1,055 votes cast, 899 went for the Vice President representing 85.5%, while the Effiduase Asokore constituency also voted 449 out of 564 delegates placing 27th on regional constituency ranking table.



The group explained that inasmuch as the party appreciates the contribution of the constituency in the election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia it is fair the due credit is given to the Ejisu Constituency delegates for the massive support they gave to the Vice President.



The group made this correction in a statement dated November 7, 2023



“It is unfortunate for the media to project a wrong constituency for placing first on the NPP’s regional ranking in our Presidential primary. The media must respect the work of the Ejisu delegates.



“The agenda setting project is a poor work done by several media houses,” Patriotic Youth of Ashanti stated.