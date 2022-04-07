Ejisu Police arrest two for allegedly exhuming 12 corpses

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The police in Ejisu have arrested two men for allegedly exhuming 12 corpses at Ejisu-Krapa No. 1 in the Ashanti Region.



The suspect's Yaw Samuel, 27, and Nana Kwame, 29, is reported to have spent three weeks in the cemetery searching for human remains for a business only known to them.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the Acting Chief of the area Nana Nyamaa Boadi said the suspects managed to get a suck full of human remains after three weeks of breaking graves at the cemetery.



He added that the first suspect, Yaw Samuel who's a stranger in the area was arrested on Sunday, April 3, 2022, after he attempted to sell some of the humans, remains to another person in the community who posed as a buyer.



"The buyer, a native of Krapa marched the suspect to the chief's Palace. Upon searching his bag, some bones suspected to be human remains were found". He said.

"We later handed him over to the Ejisu police for further investigations"



It was later in the day when he lead police to his hideout in the township to retrieve a suck full of suspected human remains.



The other Suspect, the chief noted was arrested after he went to the police station to visit his accomplice.



The two have however been remanded into police custody by a court at Juaben.