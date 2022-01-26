Ejisu MCE seeks driver’s arrest for dangerous skidding

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

A video of a skidder carrying a log on the main Kumasi-Ejisu highway has gone viral and angered many over road safety.



The incident is reported to have occurred on Monday, January 24.



In the said video shot by an eyewitness, a driver of a skidder is seen with a log dangerously manouvering a busy road.



Children in a school bus are heard screaming out of fear as their bus approaches the dangerous skidder with the log moving over them.



Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu Samuel Oduro has told Akoma FM that the police are on the lookout for the driver.



“I have spoken to the MTTD commander and we are working at arresting the driver for that dangerous act.”