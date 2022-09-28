Ejisu-Besease JHS closed down after two parents beat up female teacher

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Education authorities in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region have closed down Ejisu-Besease M/A Junior High School after two parents gang up to assault a female teacher of the school.



Ms Serwaa Ampofo incurred the wrath the two women after she cut through the hair of a form two student for wearing overgrown hair.



The two women identified as Alimatu Sadia, a hairdresser and Kate Serwaa, all aged 30 following the incident, stormed the premises of the school to attack the female teacher.



The two, armed with scissors, dragged the teacher to the ground while pulling on her hair.



However, according to a report by Myjoyonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, some students of the school confirmed that the said student, after their teacher drew a line in her hair, used a blade stick to shave portions of her hair to instigate the attack on their teacher.



Ms Ampofo has since been on admission Ejisu Government Hopsital following the attack.



“Last Friday, I went to the Hospital with my director and we saw the attire that she [victim] was wearing. It was very, very dirty. You could see that truly, they dragged her.



“We are not taking this kindly at all because the director sent those teachers there to teach and not be beaten up, maimed or killed,” the Public Relations Officer of the Ejisu Municipal Education Directorate, Michael Gyarteng said.



According to him, the decision to withdraw teaching services from the school is to ensure the safety of teachers working in the school.



This however has affected academic activities in the school with some community members expressing disappointment over the attack on the female teacher.



Meanwhile, Alimatu Sadia and Kate Serwaa are reported to have been arrested by the Ejisu Police Command over the attack.



The suspects are said to have initially gone into hiding after attacking the female teacher.



