Eight-year-old girl drowns in cesspit

Regional News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An eight-year-old girl lost her life after she drowned in a cesspit on Saturday night at Bamahu in the Wa municipality of the Upper West Region.



The deceased, identified as Maafaaza Abu, is said to have fallen into a cesspit which was left open after sewage extraction, according to a report by myjoyonline.com.



At the time of the incident, there was no ladder to rescue the girl when her mother sought for help.



After the body was finally retrieved from the cesspit, she was confirmed dead at the Wa Municipal Hospital.



Maafaaza Abu is the daughter of the hostel’s caretaker.



“It is dangerous to the residents because there are other small girls and even if you are walking in the darkness we wouldn’t see,” a resident said.



The body has since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.



NYA/DA