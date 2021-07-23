Eight journalists injured in accident while traveling with A/R minister

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

An accident involving some journalists travelling with the Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has left eight (8) of them with various degrees of injuries.



In a 3news.com story, it said that the journalists are currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi following the accident.



The accident, which happened along the Kumasi-Obuasi road, is said to have been the result of the carelessness of another driver on the road.



“A car carelessly hit ours in an attempt to overtake our car when we got to Pakyi,” one of the journalists said.



Other journalists involved in the carnage have complained of body pains, the report added.



