Eid-ul-Adha should not be about lawlessness, remember to celebrate with the poor - Scholar

Religion of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Executive Member of the Global Islamic Point, Sheikh Hussein Hassan Yeboah has encouraged Muslims to use this year's Eid-ul-Adha to share what they have, especially with the poor.



He said the tenets of Islam require Muslims who are well to do to divide the meat they use for the celebration into three and give one to the poor, one to the family, and the other to friends.



He described that as true sacrifice and encouraged Muslims to do the same.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the scholar and preacher said, “indeed times are hard and Muslims are encouraged by our practice to give to the poor. During every celebration, we will certainly give those who will be able to afford any type of cow, the ram or even goat.



Some are unable to afford it and so will not be able to celebrate. That is why it is important that as Muslims, we are instructed to divide our meat into three and give each to the poor, family, and then our friends”.



He explained that the festival is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.



He asked Muslims to emulate this and sacrifice themselves to Allah and be kind to people.







To the youth, he admonished them to avoid indulging in acts of violence and lawlessness in the name of the celebration.



He said the celebration should not breach the rights of others since that will go against the practice of Islam.







