Eid-Al-Adha: Police pick up 378 suspects

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The Accra Regional Police Command has picked up at least 378 suspects to ensure an incident-free Eid-Al-Adha celebration, an official statement has confirmed.



The operation which spanned a week saw the arrest of 354 males and 24 females from various hideouts in Accra.



The operation was conducted out simultaneously across all divisions and districts commands and in areas such as Sowutuom, Kwabenya, Osu, Kotobabi, Airport, Dansoman, Oyibi, Mamprobi, Abokobi Ayi Mensah, Darkuman, Cantoments, Kaneshie, Korle bu, Kokrobite, Adenta, Tesano, Legon and Nungua.



The suspects are between the ages of 19 to 57 years and have been detained for screening and those found culpable will be arraigned before Court.



Items retrieved include quantities of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, sachets of liquid substances laced with narcotics, 33 motorbikes, laptops, mobile phones, knives, cutlasses and other offensive weapons.



The police have called on the public to “continue to offer police the needed support in its crime-fighting efforts in the area of volunteering credible information.”







