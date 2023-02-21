Ei Ato! – Bryan Acheampong's shock expression when Minority Leader grilled him

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

The Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, could not hide his shock when he was asked some questions by the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.



During the vetting of Bryan Acheampong on Monday, February 20, 2023, the minister-designate who appears to have a good relationship with the Leader wondered why he [Dr Cassiel Ato Forson] asked him questions about his credibility particularly because of the seeming relationship they have.



Responding to a question of whether he could convince Ghanaians about his credibility if given the nod, Bryan Acheampong said; “Ato you are my friend. Today, you don’t trust me? You should be testifying on my credibility. Ei Ato!”.



This reaction generated laughter in the vetting room, while Ato Forson in response said he was only doing his job.



“We are here for the people of Ghana, so we have to ask the questions that are needed.”



Meanwhile, Bryan Acheampong has described the report by the commission of enquiry that investigated the Ayawso West Wuogon by-election violence, as unfair to him.



According to the former Minister of State in Charge of National Security, the Emil Short Commission was not fair to him when it ultimately blamed him for the violence and recommended that he be reprimanded.



Answering questions posed to him during his vetting at parliament’s Appointment Committee sitting, the nominee said he did not authorise the operation by some National Security SWAT officers that led to some injuries on politicians during the January 31, 2019, incident.



“In the 500-plus page report [of the Commission of Inquiry], there wasn’t any part that mentioned that I authorised it. So everybody including myself was surprised and afraid that my name found expression in the conclusion that I should be reprimanded. That is why the White Paper rejected that recommendation because it failed to establish the factual basis that I authorised that operation,” he said.







