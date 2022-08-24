Eggs, Split Yam and Schnapps: How to get twins in the Ga culture

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

The Ga people pride themselves in the celebration of their Homowo Festival because of the significance behind it.



As its name is, Homowo is a statement of ‘hooting at hunger,’ representative of how the people of the Ga community became victorious over hunger.



It is also a celebration that reminds the people of the life of freedom they currently enjoy.



But another significant aspect of the celebration of the Ga festival is the Twin Festival.



Marked on the Friday before Homowo, the festival is held as part of the biggest Homowo Festival, in honour of all twins in the Ga communities.



Being a significant part of the celebrations, certain rituals and rites are performed for the twins, but how exactly important are they?



In the excerpts below, which has been teased out of a recent edition of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV, it highlights some of the ‘secrets’ to the Twin Festival, as well as why certain rites are performed for the twins.



Also, people looking to have twins get to learn a thing or two from this festival.



It is worth mentioning too that the festival starts very early in the day.



It is believed that the rituals performed before this ceremony does not only honour the spirit of the twins but imbues into them confidence to attain self fulfilment and psychological peace. The ceremony begins early in the morning in the respective houses where twins reside.



Traditionally, the Nai Wulomo (chief priest) is the first to prepare the concoction before the various houses where twins reside can take their turns. After this, the elderly people in every house prepare the concoctions for their households.



And because the Ga people believe that eggs signify fertility, they make good use of them during this festival. Here is how rituals for the twin festivals are prepared.



A tuber of yam is cut into small pieces and placed into a pan with some herbs and sea water. They are mixed with schnapps and eggs and in some cases, cologne to help give a good smell.



The concoction is believed to induce fertility and eggs are used because they symbolize fertility in the Ga culture.



And then there is the use of white fowls – the white colour signifying the purity of the ceremonies, and then an even more important exercise is performed with the slaughtered birds.



Whether good or bad, by the time the person performing these rites is done, a clear signal is sent out.



After this, two white fowls are slaughtered one after the other. Prayers are recited and each slaughtered foul is thrown backwards and the manner in which the fowl falls is significant. At least one of the fowls is supposed to fall on their backs. If both fowls fall on their bellies, it is a sign of bad omen. This is done upon an appeal to the gods to forgive them of their shortcomings.”



The Twins Festival also offers women who yearn to have twins an opportunity.



This ritual water is used to purify the twins or is smeared on some part of their bodies. After this, any other person who may want twins or good will proclaim what they want and donate some money and some of the water is used to purify them.



