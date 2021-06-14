Effutu Paramount Chief cautions trespassers against reserved lands

Regional News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: GNA

Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area, has cautioned persons who sell government reserve lands in the municipality to put an end to the practice or face prosecution.



He said the Moni-Pomadze Ramsar site, a government land, was reserved for use by future generation and the Council would ensure it was well preserved.



The Paramount Chief issued the caution when he joined stakeholders in the Municipality to plant trees at the Ramsar site to observe the “Green Ghana Day.”



More than 400 tree seedlings, including coconut, Mahogany and Acacia, were planted to protect the site for the future generation.



Among the stakeholders, who embarked on the exercise, including the Effutu Traditional Council, Asafo companies, Assembly staff, Decentralized departments, the Police and other Security Agencies, Assembly members and Students of the University of Education, Winneba.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the four-hour exercise, Neenyi Ghartey said the project would protect the Ramsar site and redeem the forests from degradation.



Neenyi Ghartey assured the traditional authorities would contribute towards the sustainability of the trees and urged the people to nurture the trees planted.



Mr John B. Ninson, acting Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly would partner with the Wildlife Division and the Forestry Commission to ensure the plants grow well.



He said the Assembly had set up a task force to monitor activities of persons around the Ramsar site and apprehend people who would sabotage the project.



He warned cattle owners and herdsmen, who allow their cattle to graze in those areas to stop the practice.



Ms Vivian A. Addo, Effutu Municipal Wildlife Manager, stated that aside from the number of trees planted at the Ramsar Site, individuals in the area were provided with over 300 seedlings that were planted across the municipality.



She said the Green Ghana celebration must not be a day's event but must become a daily affair in all localities and urged people who wish to plant tree seedlings to contact the Commission to be supplied free of charge.



She said indiscriminately cutting down a tree was detrimental and must be stopped because trees served as a windbreak and the leaves as manure when left to rot on farm lands.



She further encouraged people living in the area to plant trees around their buildings to serve as windbreaks and to have the oxygen needed for survival.