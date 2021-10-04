Efforts of men in ensuring gender equality is crucial – Gender Activist

Regional News of Monday, 4 October 2021
Source: GNA
Madam Mathilda Banfro, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Department of Gender, has noted that the efforts to achieve gender equality have not yielded much results because men have been left out of the efforts.
“The reason for the slow progress in achieving equality between women and men is the failure to adequately raise awareness of and involve men at all levels,” she said.
Madam Bamfro stated at Ahwiam, Ningo Prampram during a sensitization workshop for men and the adolescent boy, organized by the Department of Gender, Greater Accra, in collaboration with the Ningo Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA).
Madam Banfro said there was the need to increase awareness that gender equality was a societal issue, which concerned both men and women and projected the important roles men and boys could play in promoting equality.
She said even though men were becoming more aware of the need to support gender equality and the fight against violence against women, there still existed areas, which needed change in order to push the agenda of equality forward.
Madam Maribel Akuorkor Okine, the Acting Regional Director, Department of Gender, Western Region, in a presentation on the topic: “Engaging men and boys on gender terms and concepts,” said society had allocated roles to the genders, which made them vulnerable.
Madam Okine said there was therefore the need to overcome certain barriers society had created in terms of responsibilities, and allow men and women to play roles that could complement each other and help build a better society.