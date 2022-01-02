Efforts being made to steal Kyerematen's golden key in Umuofia - Nigel Gaisie

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has sent a cryptic message to the New Patriotic flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, relative to some efforts to thwart his ambitions.



With a police directive against prophecies that may cause “fear and panic,” Prophet Nigel adopted an evasive strategy to deliver his New Year’s Eve prophecies about Ghana without directly referring to the country.



In the case of Mr Kyerematen who is a leading contender in the NPP’s flagbearership race, Prophet Nigel said a revelation he is privy to shows some individuals working against the Trade Minister's ambition contrary to the will of God.



“God took my spirit to Umuofia, in a part of Umuofia I saw an entity and on the forehead of the entity, I saw Kyerematen. And the Lord said look at that, and I saw; I saw an effort being made to take a golden key that belongs to him. On the key, I saw that there were colours on the golden key but predominantly I saw something like blue. I saw that it was being taken away from him and the Lord said this is not my will,” he stated.



He called on Mr Kyerematen to take steps in averting the plot against him saying, “but sir, just as Esau was told, if you can act quickly, you will be given what is due you.”



Prophet Nigel Gaisie made his December 31, 2021 prophecies with a disclaimer that he was not speaking about Ghana but a certain “Umuofia.”



Strikingly, however, there were clear similarities in details about individuals, regions, towns, institutions, political parties and elections contained in his prophecies.



