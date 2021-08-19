Efficacy of Lufart very high - Tobinco Boss

Health News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Nana Amo Tobbin I, has attested to the fact that the efficacy of the anti-malaria drug, Lufart, which is locally produced by Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, a subsidiary of the Tobinco Group, is very high, compared to the other antimalarials.



“This is the best anti-malaria drug in Ghana now, the taste is so great, and its efficacy rate is very high; that is why I put Entrance on it,” he said in an interview with Zionfelix.



Nana Amo Tobbin I challenged those who do not believe the product to contact or visit the Food and Drugs Authority to ask about Lufart.



He also urged the public to patronise every product from Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, assuring them of its quality.



Meanwhile, he also noted that Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre is the biggest pharmaceutical factory in West Africa, noting that his competitors are now trying to build similar factories within the Region.



“The Biggest WHO plant in Ghana is Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre. There is no loan or partnership, it is solely mine, and nothing will push me to do fake things. What will I gain from reducing the efficacy rate of the medicine, I take some, my family takes some as well, and so I will not do anything fake,” he added.



As a Pentecost Elder, Nana Amo Tobbin I is of the belief that offerings or helping the work of God brings more blessings.



He urged the youth to give, encouraging them that it will multiply in the end.



“We have tried it many times, and it works. When you get the money, do not keep it alone, give it out. It is not you keeping it in the bank and keeping it well. What causes you to multiply is you giving it out, not only to the church but to the needy, those who are sick and are going to do an operation, those who need school fees and shelter,” he said.



About Lufart



LUFART, a premium brand for the effective treatment of malaria.

It is Manufactured here in Ghana by Entrance Pharmaceuticals & Research Centre.



At the Ghana Pharma Awards, Lufart won the product of the year.

The Tobinco Boss, Nana Amo Tobbin I, was adjudged CEO of the Year at the 2nd edition of the Ghana Pharma Awards.



The Entrance Pharmaceuticals & Research Centre won the Excellence In Pharma Formulation award, Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality and the Research Company of the year.



The Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited (TPL) also won the Distributor of the Year and Exporter of the Year.