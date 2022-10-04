Effia Nwanta Regional Hospital to soon become a teaching hospital - Dr. Kojo Tambil

Health News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: Scribe News

In an exclusive interview with TIC Hub, the Medical Superintendent of Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) in Takoradi, Dr. Kojo Tambil, disclosed that preparations are underway to make the facility a teaching hospital.



Within the last few years, the referral hospital has been receiving a major face-lift as it gets ready to aid in the training of medical students and other health professionals.



In view of this, there is an ongoing redevelopment to upgrade the institution from secondary level to tertiary (teaching hospital) by the Government of Ghana. The contractor for the project is Messrs Amandi Investment. Dr. Tambil also hinted that plans are being put in place to set up a medical school (university) to facilitate the institution's status as a teaching hospital when completed.



Currently, Ghana can boast of five teaching hospitals; Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and Ho Teaching Hospital. ENRH adding up to the number will help in training a lot more health professionals, especially in the Western region.



Dr. Tambil and his management team, driven by a bold vision to change the narrative about ENRH, have led a change that has significantly improved staff attitude.