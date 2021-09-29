Effia Kwesimintsim MCE secures 100% confirmation from assembly members

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Members at the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) have unanimously confirmed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee for Chief Executive Kojo Acquah.



He polled 20 votes, representing 100 percent.



The Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly has 20 assembly members and all of them were present at the confirmation ceremony on Wednesday, September 29.



In a victory speech, Kojo Acquah expressed delight over the outcome of the election and thanked the president for reposing confidence in him by re-nominating him.



He also thanked the assembly members for confirming his nomination.



“I am overwhelmed and do not even know how to express my happiness. This has been an easy battle, and it is because of the confidence and hope the assembly members have in me and that is what has brought me this victory. This symbolizes the unity at the Assembly.”



He assured the people of Effia Kwesimintsim that he will work hard to address the challenges in the municipality.



“I want to leave a legacy,” he stressed, adding: “I want to assure the people of EKMA that I will continue with my hard work which has given me the title ‘Edwuma Wura’. I will ensure that the challenges are fixed before I leave office.”



Mr Acquah also vowed to tackle the deplorable roads in the municipality as well as drainages, sanitation, infrastructure, agriculture, education, health, among others.



On his part, the Western Region Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah, thanked the Assembly members, saying that they have made his duty easy.



“I have a good report to be given to the President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo.”



He assured of his support to the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly in diverse ways and urged other assemblies to emulate what EKMA has done.



Other dignitaries who were present to grace the occasion were the Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, the Western Regional Council of State member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah, Ignatius Asaah Mensah, the DCE nominee for Mpohor, Ben Kesse, the MCE nominee for Tarkwa Nsueam, the Western Region Chairman of NPP, Francis Ndede Siah, among others.