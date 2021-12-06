Effect of partial commercial transport strike being felt in parts of Accra

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021
Parts of Accra have been grounded due to a strike by commercial transport operators
The strike action is over taxes on fuel prices
Ride-hailing services are doing brisk business due to the strike
The effect of a sit-down strike by a coalition of Commercial Transport Operators has started biting across parts of the capital with hundreds of people stranded at bus terminals and bus stops.
According to a number of social media accounts, the order issued by the Joint Association of Port Transport Unions, (JAPTU) Ghana was being partially observed by operators much to the inconvenience of passengers.
According to some Eye Witnesses that GhanaWeb spoke to, commercial vehicles are operating normally especially in areas considered as outskirts, whereas the strike is on full-time in other places.
Photos shared on Twitter show people lined up along the streets at Lapaz, a suburb of Accra, whiles most of the vehicles plying the roads are only private cars and other ride-hailing service providers like Uber and Bolt.
It is reported in other places that commercial transport operators who attempt to 'smuggle' passengers are stopped and passengers forced to disembark at mounted roadblocks.
"The commercial drivers strike biting already. Lots of people stranded on the N1 stretch already. Striking drivers also using all means necessary to prevent other vehicles from picking passengers," Michael Oti Adjei, journalist and head of Digital Media at Media General Group posted on Twitter.
The reactions are also varied, from persons stressing the need for people to own their private cars to those who are happy that Monday has started with the perfect excuse to not go to work.
Below are some reactions from social media
