Edward Doe Adjaho mourns father of special aide

Regional News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede

Rt Hon. Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho, the former lawmaker for the Ave-Avenor Constituency and the fifth Speaker of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, joined thousands of his constituents in Adrakpo to pay his final respects to the father of his special aide, Mr. Emmanuel Asimenu.



The former Akatsi South legislator was greeted with pleasure when he arrived by the chiefs, elders, Assembly members present, family, residents of Adrakpo, and some neighbors in nearby towns who attended the funeral.



Thousands of supporters from the two major political parties flocked to Adrakpo for the sorrowful occasion to say goodbye to 73-year-old Emmanuel Asimenu.



The solemn service, which was attended by a sizable portion of the local populace, appeared to be a fitting farewell tribute to a man who gave birth to the former Presiding member for Akatsi South whose amiable nature was a common theme in the tributes of family, friends, coworkers, and chiefs.



Three children, including Hon. Godwin Asimenu, a respected politician in the Akatsi South Constituency, was left to carry on the legacy of the late Mr. Emmanuel Asimenu.