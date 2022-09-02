Eduwatch welcomes President Akufo-Addo’s view of broader conversation on Ghana’s education

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Eduwatch says it acknowledges President Akufo-Addo’s call for a broader conversation on the financing of education including the free SHS Policy.



In a statement, Eduwatch said,



”Welcome to the free SHS Review Conversation, Mr. President”.



According to Eduwatch, ”every policy is reviewed to improve efficiency and effectiveness. The free SHS is very effective, but not cost-efficient”, it noted.



Eduwatch says it must have a conversation on reducing cost while maintaining the same level of effectiveness, which is cost optimization.



In the view of the Education think tank, the conversation on funding education in Ghana must be,



” frank, truly inclusive and conclusive”.



President Akufo-Addo at a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS, at the Jubilee House recently, President Akufo-Addo said that he is open to a broader conversation on Ghana’s education system and its impact on national development.



He noted that the discussion should be centered on how much money society is prepared to devote to education and its ramifications on the feeding of the children, public scholarship, payments for nursing and teacher trainee allowances, among others.