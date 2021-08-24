Eduwatch counters WAEC’s claim; insists that Food and Nutrition paper 3 leaked

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• African Education Watch has maintained that the Food and Nutrition Paper 3 leaked



• Despite the claim, WAEC in a press conference described the report as false and misleading



• The ongoing WASSCE commenced on August 16, 2021





The African Education Watch (Eduwatch) has countered claims by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) who on Monday, August 23, at a press briefing in Accra refuted a report which states that the Food and Nutrition Paper 3 which was written last Friday leaked.



The Head of the National Office for WAEC, Wendy Addy-Lamptey, yesterday noted that the leakage claims by EduWatch were false and misleading.

“We wish to put out that the information put out by Eduwatch about the alleged leakage of the food and nutrition paper on Friday is untrue. It is misleading and it’s creating anxiety among the candidates and among our public,” said Mrs Addy-Lamptey.



But reacting to this, Eduwatch in a statement available to GhanaWeb maintained that the paper was leaked on Telegram, a messaging platform, two hours before candidates sat to write the Food and Nutrition Paper 3.



"Our attention has been drawn to a statement by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to the effect that there was no leakage in the Food and Nutrition Paper 3 which was written on Friday 20th August 2021 at 1:30 PM. For the records, the said paper was posted on a Telegram platform at exactly 11:08 AM on Friday 20th August 2021, about two and half hours to the commencement of the exam," parts of the statement by EduWatch read.







Candidates who have registered for this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which commenced on August 16, 2021, have been warned by WAEC against joining WhatsApp groups or rogue websites and platforms that claim to have leaked questions.





Read the statement by Africa Education Watch below:



RE: WASSCE QUESTION LEAKAGE



Our attention has been drawn to a statement by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to the effect that there was no leakage in the Food and Nutrition Paper 3 which was written on Friday 20th August 2021 at 1:30 PM. For the records, the said paper was posted on a Telegram platform at exactly 11:08 AM on Friday 20th August 2021, about two and half hours to the commencement of the exam.



A screenshot of the question is attached (as it appeared on the platform), together with the actual questions that appeared in the examination. As recommended in our WASSCE 2020 Report, we call for increased security of WAEC’s question papers from the depots to the Centres, and a digitization of the questions transmission process to minimise, if not remove the human elements involved.



Eduwatch and partners are monitoring WASSCE 2021 from over 100 schools nationwide to support government’s efforts to improve the credibility and accountability in Ghana’s public pre-tertiary education assessment space.















You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.