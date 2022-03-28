Educational institutions must strengthen research facilities – Minister

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Minister for Public Enterprises, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe has appealed to universities across the country to strengthen their research institutes, as findings from such institutions play a vital role in policymaking.



Speaking at the commissioning of the University of Ghana’s Institute Of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) new Digital Complex, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe explained that the art of research is one that is needed in every facet of life to make accurate and informed decisions.



“Research output from ISSER has been cited in several instances in parliamentary debates and public policy discourse. Therefore, importance is attached to research and we urge universities to strengthen their research institutes,” he said.



Further speaking, the Minister, congratulated the management of ISSER for successfully putting up an ultra-modern multi-purpose structure, and challenged other educational institutions to invest in their research facilities.



“ISSER must be commended greatly for it’s ability to develop this facility a 10 million facility solely from its Internally Generated Funds (IGF); very impressive. So, for me, this becomes a reference point for other research institutes to lift up their output and make their work relevant for utilization,” he added.



Hon. Cudjoe stated that his outfit is always available to work closely with ISSER. According to him, research outcomes from ISSER would simplify the processes of drawing National development plans.



“I have interest in the work remotely from the fact that the specified entities certainly need research outcomes to formulate business strategies and operational strategies going forward.



"We don’t forget these specified are contributing to national development and GDP. So, research is everything and from what I do, ISSER comes in handy”.