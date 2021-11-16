Education remains paramount on govt’s agenda – Atwima Kwanwoma MP

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: 3news

Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, who also doubles as the Deputy Defence Minister, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remains unwavering in providing quality education to all Ghanaian children under his tenure.



He made the remark when he toured schools in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency and also presented about 6,000 mathematical sets to final year Junior High School students writing their BECE.



According to the Deputy Defence Minister, “the President’s vision is to see every Ghanaian child have at least Senior High School Education, hence the introduction of the flagship Free SHS,” he remarked.



He, therefore, reiterated the need for the BECE candidates to do their utmost best in making the constituency and their parents proud.



Accompanying the minister were the District Director of Education, Doris Ofori, the DCE, Prince Karikari, and some party executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).