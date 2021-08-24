Education is a fallacy until it recognises Africa as a cradle of civilisation – Diallo Sumbry

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

• Ghana’s first African-American Tourism Ambassador has called for further education on Africa’s history in schools



• Diallo Sumbry stated that history lessons taught at the formal school system barely depicts a true picture of Africa’s role in civilisation



• He said this when he took his turn on GhanaWeb TV's The Lowdown programme



Ghana’s first African-American Tourism Ambassador and the CEO of the Adinkra Group, Diallo Sumbry, has pointed that formal education in history without the recognition of Africa’s role in civilisation only becomes a fallacy.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s ‘The Lowdown’ with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, Sumbry, explained that the public school system in America, Europe and South Asia have often abandoned aspects that depicts Africa’s pivotal role in civilization.



“When you look at formal education and how most people are taught history and where most of them get their information often comes from the public school system but nobody teaches history from an African and Power perspective."



"There is no curriculum in the world or internationally recognised institutions apart from a few recognised ones that talk about Africa as the cradle of civilization,” Sumbry said.



He continued, “We have the ridiculousness of people saying that the pyramids of Egypt were built by aliens but nobody talks about the Malian empire, the Songhai empire and these other great empires of civilization that have math, science, geometry and all these came out of an ancient culture.”



Sumbry stressed that despite some level of formal education among the diaspora, many do not receive the requisite knowledge on the history of African people.







Sumbry remains a pivotal figure who helped as a steering committee member of the Ghana Tourism Authority for the successful ‘Year of Return’ initiative.



He was keenly responsible for bringing in the vision for the planning and development of the year-long event.



The 'Year of Return' initiative is said to have raked in US$1.9 billion in revenue for Ghana.



