Education is a critical element in nation building - Mireku Duker

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has observed that education is critical to development of the country.



He noted that the implementation of the Free Senior High School was a step in the right direction as it will help develop the country's human resources.



He stated it is because of the critical role of education in nation building that President Nana Akufo-Addo decided provide Free Senior High School Education.



Mr Duker said this when he inaugurated a six-unit school block complex for kindergarten school children at Akyem Apampatia in the Atewa West District of the Eastern Region on Thursday 24th June, 2021.



According to him, the Government is pursuing the free Senior High school education policy to give every member of the society the opportunity of gaining quality education.



He told the gathering of Chiefs, miners and school children that the Government was determined to support mining firms that undertake responsible and sustainable mining and commended the CEO and management of Transeco Minerals and Mining Limited for mining responsibly and for providing the educational facility to complement governments effort.



He also tasked the Chiefs and people of the area to adopt proper maintenance culture to protect the facility and the investment made.



The Deputy Minister also urged parents to educate their children to help improve their standard of living.



He touched on the community mining scheme and the June 11th Green Ghana Day and thanked the Chief and Elders as well as the community for supporting the national exercise which received massive support from all quarters.



He encouraged them to plant more trees to protect the environment.



The CEO, Mr Godwin Armah, of Transeco Minerals and Mining Limited said knowledge sharing is key, hence their commitment to build a school for the future leaders of the area.



A representative of the Chief of the Area, Barima Osei Adom, applauded the company for the timely and useful donation, adding that they will do all in their power to protect the facility.



