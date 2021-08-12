'Education continue to remain priority in my administration' – MCE

Regional News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Kofi Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North has said education continues to stand out as one of the few most sensitive sectors of his administration for the municipality.



He said, to this end, the sector was attracting the needed focus for the betterment of the people.



Mr Ofori was addressing the second ordinary meeting of the second session of the Ablekuma North Assembly.



He said education remains an indispensable tool for national development and the Assembly would continue to place much premium on quality teaching and learning for all as captured in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision.



The MCE mentioned some of the achievements of the Assembly as the construction of two 18-unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Kwashieman and Odorkor ‘4’ and ‘5’ Cluster of Schools and the construction of a kindergarten block at Salleria.



“We have also made provision of over 3,000 furniture to the schools and supply them with adequate personal protection equipment (PPE) to both public and private schools in the municipality”, he said.



Mr Ofori said; “Furthermore, as part of efforts to get all children of school-going age to be in school, a back-to-school advocacy task force has been trained by the Education Department of the Assembly to spearhead the back-to-school sensitization drive.”



He urged the residents of the area to give the task force the needed support when they are deployed into their communities to carry out their mandate.



On health, the MCE bemoaned the careless attitude of some members of the public who are not complying with the safety protocols in the wake of the new Delta Variant of COVID-19.



Mr Ofori charged assembly members to intensify education of their constituents to help curb the spread of the devastating virus, adding that, the Assembly would continue to educate and enforce the wearing of the face masks at lorry stations, churches and other public places, saying; “The country cannot afford another lockdown.”



He advised the Assembly to encourage the people to avail themselves of vaccination anytime it was available.



On revenue generation, he charged assembly members to support in the mobilization of revenue by prevailing on community members to pay their bills timely to avoid prosecution, adding that, the assembly has embarked on intense public education and sensitization on the need to pay rates imposed by the Assembly.



Mr Ofori said: “The total revenue as of June 2021 stood at Ghc 1,887,232.41 which is 48.19 per cent of an annual budget of Ghc3,916,476.05. The Assembly has adopted innovative measures to improve revenue collection.”