Education Ministry to complete ‘contentious’ Aflao E-Block

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has pledged to complete and operationalize the E-Block situated at Agblekpui, Aflao, in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region.



This decision follows heated discussions in the public domain concerning the Aflao E-Block after some pronouncements from key public figures.



President Akufo-Addo, in an interview, had indicated to the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area to go ahead and complete the abandoned E-block community day Senior High School in the area if he feels frustrated by the delay.



The President’s comments, which attracted a heavy public backlash, were in response to a four-month ultimatum from Togbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V to the government to complete the project.



However, in a signed release issued on Monday, October 25, 2021, MoE said that “the ministry pledges to complete the outstanding works and operationalize this E-Block community day senior high school as well as others across the country”.



It further noted that its attention had been drawn to the “discussions in the public sphere regarding the E-Block situated at Agblekpui, Aflao in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region”.



According to the ministry’s statement, the contract was awarded to Messrs. Globacom Limited in 2015 to construct a 4-storey 24-Unit Classroom Block with Science Laboratories and Toilet facilities (E-Block) and Ancillary External Works at a contract sum of GHS8,030,372.15.



MoE assured Ghanaians of its commitment to ensuring the promotion and development of education in the country and, for that matter, ensure that access to quality education is enhanced.



The ministry again disclosed that it is “assiduously working to resolve an issue between the consultant and the contractor on the raised IPC No. 7 submitted on August 31 2021”.



