Education Ministry sets up 13-member c’ttee to help absorb Ukraine students into Ghanaian varsities

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A 13-member committee has been set up to come out with guidelines to help absorb Ghanaian students from Ukraine to continue their studies in Ghanaian universities.



The committee chaired by Dr. Nsiah Asare, Special Advisor to the President on Health issues, has four weeks to submit its report to the Education Minister.



The committee has representation from the Students Representative Council (SRC), Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Health, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Medical and Dental Council, Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Vice Chancellors of Medical Schools, the Rector of College of Physicians and Surgeons among others.



The agenda for the meeting was to update and explain the essential problem at stake, and to discuss plans for the immediate integration of the Ghanaian medical students from Ukraine into the Ghana medical education system.



Speaking at a stakeholder’s consultative meeting on the displaced Ghanaian medical students from Ukraine, in Accra on Friday, Dr. Adutwum urged the team to work hard to ensure that the students were placed in schools where they would fit well to continue their education.



He reminded the committee to be innovative in their findings and also consider creating a pathway for some of the students who might have some weaknesses in some areas of their studies so they could cope with the Ghanaian education system.



The Education Minister urged the committee to work hard and make sure all the students were placed in one institution or the other so they could continue their education.



Dr. Adutwum who is the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region assured all parents to exercise patience and have confidence in the government as it worked very hard to get schools for the students.



He stated that everything possible was being done to ensure that the government’s dream of hitting the 40 percent Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio (GTER) mark was attained by 2030.



Dr. Nsiah Asare, on behalf of the committee, pledged to work hard to ensure that the students would be placed in the institutions required so they could continue their education.



The Russian-Ukraine war which started a couple of months ago has affected many people in diverse ways. One of such people is Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine who have to run for their lives and now seeking support to go back to the classroom to continue their studies.