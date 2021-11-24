You are here: HomeNews2021 11 24Article 1408333

General News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: atinkaonline.com

Education Ministry denies 'chop chop' in laptop contract

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is Minister of Education

The Ministry of Education has debunked allegations of “create, loot, and share” in the Ministry’s contract to procure laptops for teachers in Ghana.

The Ministry of Education in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, mentioned that its attention has been drawn to publications making round online in which the writer has deliberately misrepresented the facts regarding the procurement and supply of laptop computers for pre-tertiary teacher unions.

The statement added that in September 2020, the leadership of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana CCT with membership strength of 350,000 sought funding from the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Ghana.

Read Full statement from the Ministry of Education Below:

Join our Newsletter