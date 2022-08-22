Education Ministry chases TANIT Ltd to refund GH¢859,115.46 for breach of contract

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

The Education Ministry is after TANIT Ltd, an Information Technology Company, for failing to provide digital teacher training content and platform after the ministry contracted the company.



In a statement issued by the Education Ministry and copied to GhanaWeb, the contract signed between the two parties was in the sum of eight hundred and fifty-nine thousand, one hundred and fifteen cedis, forty-six pesewas (GH¢859, 115.46).



The company is, therefore, expected to refund all payments made after it failed to meet the tenets of the contract signed on July 26, 2021, following a warning by the Education Ministry.



In a previous letter dated July 18, 2022, the Ministry had asked the company to refund all payments as obligations under the contract agreement were not completed within a 5-month period ie between JUne 2021 to Janauary 2022.



According to the Ministry, it received a letter from TANIT Ltd dated February 14, 2022, requesting the remaining payment of 85 per cent of the contract sum amounting to four million, nine hundred and forty thousand, eight hundred and twenty-seven cedis, seventy-two pesewas (Gh4,940,827.72) as per the deliverable schedule in the contract.



"The bone of contention is the fact that TANIT Ltd did not submit monthly reports for the remaining four deliverables but rather lumped the four reports together and requested the payment of the remaining 85 per cent contract sum," part of the statement read.



"In addition, TANIT Ltd also failed to complete the project within the five-month period as prescribed by the contract," it added.



However, the Education Ministry said it expected TANIT Ltd to have performed each of the five deliverables and submit a claim respectively for work done at each stage as spelt out in the contract and report for verification before moving to the next stage.



Here are the five deliverables spelt out in the contract by the Ministry to TANIT Ltd:



1. Submission of inception report by August 2021 attracting payment of 15 per cent of the contract sum which was met by TANIT Ltd. 2. Design, construct and build a platform for the training of teachers online by September, 2021 attracting payment of 25 percent. 3. Develop and build curriculum design by October 2021 also attracting 20 percent payment. 4. Operationalise a dashboard, platform sign-off and go live by November 2021 which also attracted payment of 20 percent. 5. Consultant to be required to stay on board for additional two months (December 2021 to January 2022) after the project goes live for quality assurance which attracted the remaining 20 per cent.



