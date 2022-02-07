Education Minister to meet UTAG, others on Feb. 8 after out-of-court settlement order

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has invited the National Executive Committee of the University Teacher’s Association (UTAG) to discuss issues leading to the association’s ongoing industrial action.



A letter signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Professor Mohammed Salifu on February 4, 2022, disclosed that the meeting was going to be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, and the Minister’s Conference room at 3.00 pm prompt.



The letter further stated that the purpose of the meeting is “to discuss options for resolving the impasses of the UTAG strike pursuant to the Court directives of 3rd February 2022.”



Other key stakeholders are also expected to be present at the meeting.



Judge orders UTAG, NLC to settle dispute out of court



The Labour Court 1 Division of the High Court earlier ordered the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to settle their labor tussle out of court.



The case presided by His Lordship Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, encouraged both parties to sort out issues and report back to the court on Thursday, February 10, 2022.



Meanwhile, UTAG has turned down an invitation to meet with the National Labour Commission and the Government stating the NLC must meet only with the government side of the impasse to settle their differences.



However, the strike by UTAG has disrupted academic activities in various public universities across the country as academic activities have been brought to a halt for more than 4 weeks