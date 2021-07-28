Education Minister swears in new UPSA Governing Council

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

A 15-member Governing Council has been inaugurated for the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) following the expiration of the tenure of the previous Council at the end of May, 2021.



The Council, retained its chairman Dr. Koﬁ Ohene-Konadu and eight other members.



The new members are Prof. Mrs. Ernestina Fredua Anto of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (the only female member) and Mr. Kizito Beyuo, a renowned lawyer who are Government’s nominees, Paul Kwesi Amoasi Baidoo and John Dadzie-Mensah, representing the Conference of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) respectively.



At a swearing-in ceremony at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Education Minister, congratulated the Council for the good work that has led to the retention of most members and charged them to ensure that the graduates of the university are “ﬁt for purpose.”



He said the Council must endeavour to steer UPSA to attain the optimal value addition to students, equipping them with the requisite, relevant soft skills to mould them into better quality individuals than were on enrolment.



He admonished the Council members to commit to ensuring that the values of UPSA pass through each student that is enrolled to produce top-notch, conﬁdent and critical thinking professionals.



He applauded UPSA for its community service to the La Nkwantanang 7 & 8 Basic Schools but also urged the Council to work harder to create even more opportunities for needy but brilliant students in its locality. These students would otherwise not have been able to aﬀord tuition but the opportunities will let them beneﬁt from the high quality higher education provided by the university.



In his response, Chairman of the Governing Council Dr. Koﬁ Ohene-Konadu thanked the Minister and expressed his graduate for another opportunity to serve in that capacity and reiterated their commitment to work hard to deliver on its mandate and move the university to the next level.



The retained members of the University Council are Prof. Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey (Vice Chancellor), Maxwell Donkor (Government Nominee), Ampem Darko Anianpam (UTAG), Kwabena Akuamoah Agyekum (Professional Bodies), Mark Badu-Aboagye (Chamber of Commerce), Francis Dadzie (Alumni), Israel K. Nyatuame (TEWU) and Joseph Azangeo (Convocation).



UPSA’s Student Representative Council (SRC) and Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) are yet to elect representatives and, therefore, their places on the University Council remain unﬁlled.