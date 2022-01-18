Education Minister sponsors 61 students to study engineering and medicine

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe constituency, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has again shown his commitment by sponsoring 61 students from his area to undertake medicine and engineering courses in the state tertiary institutions across the state the country.



This adds to the already 30 engineering students he sponsored last year.



These freshers will be studying at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University for Development Studies, University of Mines and Technology, University of Energy and Natural Resources, and Kumasi Technical University.



The Minister also donated laptops to each of the students, paid their school, feeding, hostel fees, and transportation.



Dr. Yaw Adutwum explained his willingness to ensure that the quality and progress of education in the country are achieved.



According to him, "My vision of ensuring that Bosomtwe gets 100 engineers within the next ten years is on course".























