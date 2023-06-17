Education Minister must appear before Parliament – Minority

General News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

The Minority in Parliament has requested that the government present its plan to replace textbooks in schools with laptop computers to the House.



The caucus indicated that the Vice President’s plan is said to cost the taxpayer GH1.5 billion, but details on the policy are scarce.



According to Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who was speaking during the debate on the approval of the GETFUND allocation formula, the government must explain the procurement processes and other details surrounding the project to Parliament.



“Members expressed the need for government to present to this house a policy on government distribution of laptops to be used as a way to replace textbooks.”



“Mr. Speaker this is particularly important because members will need to at least apprise ourselves of the government’s drive as to the replacement with laptops.”



“Most particularly, it is not every school that will have access to electricity, and what the government is doing in those areas.”



"Mr. Speaker, we were told that those laptops would cost about GH1.5 billion, but the formula now allocates GH740 million…Mr. Speaker, the government must present us with a policy on this subject."



He stated that the Minister would be required to appear before the House and explain the policy, how the distribution would be carried out, the procurement processes, and whether the distribution would be carried out nationwide or in phases now that the cost had been reduced.