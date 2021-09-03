You are here: HomeNews2021 09 03Article 1348480

General News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Education Minister loses mother

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is Ghana’s Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is Ghana’s Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced the passing of his mother on September 2, 2021.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe took to Facebook to share the sad news.

“My beloved mother gave it all up this afternoon” he captioned with a picture of his late mother.

Below is his full post

