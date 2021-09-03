Education Minister loses mother

General News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced the death of his mother



• Details of her death is not yet public



• Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is Ghana’s Education Minister



Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced the passing of his mother on September 2, 2021.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe took to Facebook to share the sad news.



“My beloved mother gave it all up this afternoon” he captioned with a picture of his late mother.



Below is his full post



