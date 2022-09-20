Education Minister lifts Ghana’s education flag at UN

General News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, last Saturday, September 17, 2022, told the success of Ghana's Free Senior High School education programme at the United Nations Transforming Education Summit held in the United States of America.



The Minister took the opportunity to raise the flag of education in Ghana high.



Speaking on behalf of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the launch on the theme: 'Rewiring Education for People and Planet Report', the Minister pointed out the need for a new way of working that reimagines education in a win-win partnership with the entire 2030 Agenda of the UN.



He highlighted the number of strategies employed to reposition the entire education system of Ghana to produce a critical mass of empowered Ghanaians equipped with essential skills for socio-economic transformation, which has changed the face of education in Ghana.



He further added that no country can attain sustainable economic growth when poverty and inequalities are entrenched in the learning and skills of the people, which undermine human capital.



He, therefore, called on everyone to work collaboratively across sectors, levels, and stakeholders to rewire education for the people and the planet.