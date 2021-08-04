Education Minister gives date for 2021 national standardised test

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: educationweb.com.gh

The Ministry of Education (MoE) as part of efforts to improve learning outcomes and reduce learning poverty in the country has announced to conduct a national standardized test for primary four students across the country.



The 2021 national standardized examination according to the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is to reduce learning poverty which he said has increased among students amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“The test is to evaluate the primary 4 students on whether they can read or not and this will also help the government to see the challenges that are confronting the country’s education sector,” the Education Minister stated.



Speaking in an interview monitored by EducationWeb.com.gh, the Education Minister said the 2021 edition of the national standardized test will be administered in November this year for all basic four students nationwide.



A sample of the standardized questions he said will be sent to district directors for onward distribution to head of schools before the commencement of the national examination scheduled for November 2021.



According to Dr. Adutwum, results of the test in mathematics and literacy will be given to every single parent to monitor the progress of their wards. The results he said will be available on a website for public access.



“We have a dashboard coming that will allow the Education Minister to log in and see the attendance of every district, to see how every district is doing and the results will be on the dashboard,” the Bosomtwe MP stated.