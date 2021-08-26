Education Minister appoints Kwasi Abankwa as Head of Corporate Affairs

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Peacefmonline.com is reliably informed that a personal assistant to the education minister has been named to head the ministry’s Corporate Affairs department.



Mr. Kwasi Abankwa’s role is to assist the minister’s agenda of reforming Ghana’s education system to attain a ‘4th industrial revolution as a country.’



The Corporate Affairs Manager will serve as the “antennae of the education ministry, its listening station, monitoring everything from stakeholder opinions and expectations, the political landscape and specific policy issues to societal trends to competitor activity and reputation issues”



Some bigwigs at the ministry told Peacefmonline.com that Mr. Abankwa also known as Col. Abankwa “best fit the position”.



“A role like Managing Corporate Affairs in the Education Ministry requires someone who strongly believes in the ideologies, principles and clearly understands the concepts of the education minister. And he is the right person.” Our source said



Mr. Abankwa aka. Colonel Abankwa recently attained Executive Masters in Business Administration with Specialisation in Strategic Management and Consultancy and also holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Science from the University of Ghana - He is a product of Opoku Ware School



He has recently been spotted in the media space creating awareness on Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana.



He is the 2nd Born of Late Hon. Ben Abankwa (Fmr DCE and Special Assistant to Chief of Staff)