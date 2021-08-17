Education Minister appeals to UTAG to suspend strike

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has been on strike, registering their displeasure over their conditions of service.



Even though the National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an injunction to compel them to resume work but they've refused to comply; accusing government of 'bad faith'.



Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, urged UTAG to call off the strike.



"I attend most of their meetings and I will plead with them to call off the strike...if I had my own way they would have done that already but soon everything will be ok" he indicated.







