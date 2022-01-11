Edubiase residents decry poor mobile network

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The residents of Edubiase of the Akyemansa district of the Eastern region have complained of the non-functioning telecommunication mast.



The residents told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the mast which helps them to communicate with friends, family and business partners had broken down several months ago.



According to them, they are forced to travel outside the community to other areas just to enable them to make calls.



The situation the lamented is worse when there is a power outage.



A former assemblyman in the area Samuel Amponsah disclosed that the mast was recently mounted.



”But thieves stole the battery that powered the mast, and when there is a power outage, we are unable to make calls. When that happens, we are forced to go to other commuters to make calls. Our MP was helped in having the mast brought to the area, and so we are appealing to him and MTN to take steps in addressing our concern. We want a better mast or pole."



He told the news team they wanted the mast replaced or repaired to help them make calls.



Other residents made similar appeals, saying the issue is affecting their business activities.



They added that the situation had affected teaching and learning as well as healthcare delivery in the area since teachers and medical officers who are posted to the area always decline it.