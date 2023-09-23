Edibeck Consult secures partnership with Centre International D’antibes of France

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: GNA

Edibeck Consult, a Ghanaian summer camp company, has secured a partnership deal with France’s Centre International D’antibes (CIA), a French Language School, to become the CIA’s representative in Ghana.



The partnership is to help Ghanaian students, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to travel abroad to learn French as a second language.



This comes at a time of growing calls for the need for Ghanaians to learn French in view of the fact that we are surrendered by French- speaking countries.



Mrs Rebecca Nana Ofosua Ampong, General Manager, Edibeck Consult, said with this partnership, participants from Ghana would get the opportunity to interact with and learn from scholars of over 20 nationalities at the CIA.



She noted that the partnership was also expected to aid in the promotion of culture and tourism which was a key part of the collaboration.



“Edibeck Consult’s partnership with CIA is a strategic one because of its diversity and inclusion of students from all over the world as well as the strategic location of its campuses in Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, Cannes and a campus in Paris with a partner school,” she added.



Mrs Ampong said the initiative would go a long way to prepare participants for the job market.



She disclosed that the CIA boast to its credit as a prestigious French language school with the highest ratings by the French and European evaluation agencies.



“CIA is already aware of Ghana’s hospitality and for that matter an easy path for Ghanaian participants to easily integrate with other nationalities,” she added.



In today’s global world, learning a second language is an added value for the job market, particularly with French being the second most useful language in the world for business.



In addition, learning French language enhances cultural expression and helps in easy communication wherever French is spoken.