Economy is recovering steadily – Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reiterated his confidence in the current growth trajectory of the economy.



He said the country is on a steady recovery path.



The Minister at the signing ceremony of a 42-million-euro financing agreement between the European Union and the Government of Ghana for green transition in agribusiness and public financial management said even the International Monetary Fund can testify to the country's growth.



He said as quoted by myjoyonline.com: “In Marrakesh, the IMF said we have done our part and this is a testament of what we are doing. We are recovering steadily. This agreement with the EU reflects our shared commitment to sustainable development and economic progress.”



“Together, we will pave the way for a double digital and green transition, boost the private sector, including the agribusiness sector, and strengthen financial management systems,” he explained.



The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, also said the agreement is an avenue for the expansion of the EU’s strategy.



“Together, these areas represent a comprehensive approach to sustainable development that will impact not only Ghana but also serve as a catalyst for the implementation of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy that seeks smart, clean and digital investments with its partner countries,” he stated.



