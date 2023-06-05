Economic recovery will be swift – Finance Minister assures

General News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Recovery of Ghana's economy will be swift - Ofori-Atta gives assurance



In a gathering of industry experts, policymakers, and international partners in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ghana's Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to restoring the country's economic fortunes in the shortest possible time.



He provided reassurance to participants, highlighting the government's dedication to revitalizing the economy and ensuring a prosperous future for all Ghanaians.



Mr. Ofori-Atta acknowledged the adverse impact of external factors on Ghana's economy, which had led the government to seek support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



However, he emphasized that despite these challenges, the government remained undeterred and was implementing measures to navigate the storm and restore the country's economic fortunes.



The minister outlined a series of comprehensive measures and strategies aimed at stimulating economic growth, attracting investments, and creating job opportunities. He placed particular emphasis on enhancing key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure development, while also highlighting the importance of sustainable practices.



"Our focus is on boosting agricultural productivity, promoting local industries, and investing in critical infrastructure projects," the minister is quoted in a report by Graphic.com.gh.



He expressed confidence that through these actions, the government would establish a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, generate employment opportunities, and drive economic growth.



The finance minister further underscored the government's commitment to fiscal discipline and prudent financial management, reaffirming their dedication to ensuring a swift recovery of Ghana's economy.