Economic hardships have led to high crime rates in Ghana – David Tamakloe

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Editor of online news portal, WhatsUp News, David Tamakloe says crime rates in Ghana have soared as a results of the country’s increasing economic woes.



He implies economic hardships are pushing citizens to do the unthinkable to survive. “When you drive through the streets, you will have all kinds of people hitting your windscreen. Crime rates in Ghana is rising and it is as a result of hunger, poverty and its accompanying factors.



David Tamakloe explained Ghana is not suffering these economic hardships as an aftermath of COVID-19 or the Russian-Ukraine war. “We are where we are now because of the reckless mismanagement of the economy. Corruption has played a major role in the current state of the Ghanaian economy.”



In the Editor’s Take discussion on the Happy Morning Show, David Tamakloe charged government to put in place measures to retrieve monies lost to corruption. “Let do this and make things easier for Ghanaians. If we are not careful and these go on, then the people will be forced to look for food and they will end up doing the unthinkable to survive.”



The journalist raised dire concerns over mismanagement and corruption “which now sound like broken tracks. But we will keep speaking about them to draw the attention of those managing the economy because they need to find a solution to the country’s economic woes.”