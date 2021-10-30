Economic hardship pushing Ghanaians to think about the next election – Dr Amoako Baah

General News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Political Scientist and former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has explained that Ghanaians have begun to discuss the next election because of economic hardship in the country.



He shared that the economic difficulties have pushed people to seek an alternative to the incumbent government. Thus, these discussions on elections have begun three years before the next election.



He shared these thoughts during an interview with Sefah-Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show when he stated: “When the economy gets hard people can’t wait to change the government. If it was going well people won’t pay attention to politics or the next election.”



He added that the repercussion of this occurrence will be that the country will not be able to attain its development goals no matter how hard it tries. “This means that for the next three years we may not be able to reach our goal as a country even if we try our best because we are not focused on ruling the country. Rather, we are focused on the next election and politics,” he added.



In recent times, some Ghanaians have expressed views on the 2024 elections and related topics such as flagbearers and who is well-positioned to win the election.



In the political parties, there have been debates on who is set to be the next flagbearer. For example, in the NPP, there have been discussions on who is fit to ‘break the eight’ for the party to retain power.



While some have supported Vice President Bawumia for the flagbearership position, some have thrown their weight behind Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanteng.