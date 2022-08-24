Economic hardship pandemic killing people than COVID - Ofosu-Ampofo

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is concerned about the rising hardship brought on by an economic downturn.



Government has admitted to the situation and partly blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for the downturn with the promise that all was being done to alleviate the hardship.



For the NDC Chairman, it is regrettable that the masses continued to suffer yet the government seemed to be at its wit's end.



“Right now we have an economic-hardship pandemic which is even killing more people than COVID. We have always known about the President visiting our homes to say ‘fellow Ghanaians’.



“But now the problem we have is more than COVID. [That is], the challenges we’re having, [and] the stress in the system. The pressure is killing people. The current economic hardship has even given people high blood pressure”, he submitted while speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Tuesday, August 23.



According to Ofosu-Ampofo, he was simply projecting the views of the majority of Ghanaians who are having to deal with the general rise in the cost of living.



Government on July 1 initiated talks with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic rescue programme of about US$3 billion in support.



Galloping inflation last pegged at over 31%, and a depreciating Cedi has become two main pointers of the economic crisis that has triggered the general rise in the cost of living.



