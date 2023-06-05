Economic hardship: We feel your pain – Ofori-Atta tells Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The government understands the hardships Ghanaians are going through and empathises with them, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said.



At the MTN Group's 2023 Capital Market Day (CMD) in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ofori-Atta said: "We are concentrating on boosting agricultural productivity, promoting local industries, and investing in critical infrastructure projects."



He added: "We will establish a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, generate employment opportunities, and drive economic growth.



"We will maintain responsible fiscal policies, improve revenue generation, and prioritise the efficient allocation of resources. These measures will ensure that our economic revival efforts are sustainable in the long run.



"We understand the hardships our citizens are facing, and we empathise with their concerns. That is why we are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to expedite the recovery process."



At the two-day event aimed at engaging with stakeholders in the financial community, Ken Ofori-Atta also explained that the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war gave the Ghanaian economy a blow, necessitating the country's sojourn to the IMF for a US$3billion bailout.