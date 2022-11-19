Economic hardship: 'I feel your pain in my soul' - Ofori Atta to Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, says he feels the pain of the economic hardships the Ghanaian people are experiencing in his soul.



According to him, since the Akufo-Addo government came into office in 2017, it has sought to make the lives of the people better.



However, he acknowledged that the economy was facing difficulties and the people of Ghana were enduring hardships.



Speaking on Friday, (November 18, 2022) when he appeared before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee hearing the Motion of Censure against him, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta said, “As the person, President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul.” I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.”



He continued,”I feel the stress of running a business. But, it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in Government every morning, to press on. That is what gives me the strength to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially, since March 2020.”



Mr. Ken Ofori Atta also apologized to the people for all that they were going through, saying, “I am truly sorry.”



He said when the government set out so purposefully between 2017 and the early parts of 2020, it never imagined that a global pandemic such as Covid, with its prolonged economic fallout, would inflict such pain and suffering upon the Ghanaian people.



He lamented that the shock to Ghana’s system has been hard and the impact on the livelihoods have been severe.



Nonetheless, he said the government has not been resting on its oars.



“We continue to work to keep the lights on, to avoid the queues at our filling stations, our classrooms full, our hospitals and dispensaries mostly stocked with medicines, continue to pay salaries and our roads being built and fixed,” he said.