Economic crunch: Yvonne Nelson ‘tackles’ Akufo-Addo over campaign promises

Actress Yvonne Nelson has taken a dig at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the prevailing economic conditions in the country.



In a series of Twitter posts on August 22, she accused the president of not fulfilling promises made to Ghanaians in the lead-up to his election.



According to her, all the promises were “anansesem” – a slang for fairytale and deceit, adding that the Akufo-Addo-led government has ignored the sufferings of Ghanaians.



“Accountability is owning what you say you are going to do….as we all can see Mr President…..you just told us ANANSESEM by the fireside. @NAkufoAddo



“We are fedUP with this hardship….very obvious this government has gotten all it wanted and is ignoring the people (Ghanaians) @NAkufoAddo.



“Your campaign promises …… all ANANSESEM @NAkufoAddo,” Yvonne Nelson tweeted.



The successful movie producer added that the Akufo-Addo-led government has left the fundamental thing of addressing the economic crunch and rather focused on clinging to political power.



She mentioned that Ghanaians would start making the government care about resolving the economic crunch as the country and its citizens deserve better.



“One thing about this government ……they don’t care….. but, they care about Power and the prestige that comes with it. we will start making y’all care. @NAkufoAddo



“Deceiving us? My Generation? We won’t sit and watch you guys play with our future and that of our kids. Ghanaians deserve better. @NAkufoAddo,” Yvonne Nelson further stated.



The economy has in recent times been experiencing a downturn with citizens lamenting the increased cost of living.



Ghana’s inflation rate for July was 31.7% per data put out by the Ghana Statistical Service.



The recent developments prompted the government to initiate contacts with the International Monetary Fund for a programme.



Amid the downturn, international rating agencies such as Fitch and Standards and Poor have downgraded Ghana's economy. The Cedi has also been experiencing a free fall with the exchange rate pegged at GH₵10 to a US dollar at some forex bureaus.



Speaking at the General Assembly Meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Abetifi however, President Akufo -Addo said:



“The Akufo-Addo government has not thrown up its hands in despair. We are determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people and return the economy back to the high rate of growth that characterised our development in the 3 years preceding the Covid-19 outbreak which made our economy one of the fastest growing in the world at the time. The approach to the IMF is a major step in the short run towards that goal."





