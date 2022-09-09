Economic crunch: Don't use Elizabeth's death as another excuse - Social media users warn Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo joined other world leaders on September 8 to extend their condolences to the United Kingdom over the passing of their longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.



In a Facebook post, the president described her as “the rock that kept the organization [Commonwealth of Nations] sturdy and true to its positive beliefs”.



Akufo-Addo also directed that the country’s flag be flown at half-mast beginning today Friday, September 9, 2022 for 7 days.



Amidst the sorrowful moment, some social media users particularly on Facebook and Twitter have asked the president and the governing New Patriotic Party not to use the demise of the Queen to justify worsening economic situations.



“Her death shouldn't affect our economy ooo baba. We beg,” a Facebook user with the name Packson Kwesi Elikem wrote under the president’s post.



“We are only hoping that our economic woes will not be blamed on the death of the Queen in the coming days,” another user added.



On Twitter, some users have lashed out at the president, asking him to focus of Ghana’s economy while some have sarcastically asked him to inform his team that they are ready for the use of the Queen as an excuse.



“Tell your team that we are ready for the news wai......Come and tell us in some few weeks to come that her death has really affected the economy greatly,” King Datus tweeted.



“The people of Ghana are thinking of themselves....they have not sent you to extend any condolences biaaaa on our behalf..... Go and fix the Economy,” a user with the name High Priest tweeted.



Ghana’s economy has suffered a meltdown with government largely blaming it on the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



Rising cost of living, record high inflation rates and downgrades of the economy by rating agencies such as S & P and Fitch – the latter has dealt a heavy blow to government’s ability to access the international capital market.



The worsening economic situation compelled the government in July to initiate contact with IMF for a programme.



Ghana is said to be targeting an amount of $3 billion over three years from the International Monetary Fund once an agreement on a programme is reached. The new amount requested as a loan was double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.



